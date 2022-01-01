Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab$7.00
Fried soft shell crab served with house spicy mayo sauce
Soft Shell Crab Salad$11.00
Fried soft shell crab with fresh mango, red onion, scallion, chili and lime dressing
More about Prai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Bao$15.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, daikon, scallions, homemade Cajun sauce
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

