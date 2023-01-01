Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve steak salad

Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIDA SALAD WITH STEAK$14.00
More about Frida West Hartford
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
L-Grilled Hanger Steak Salad$29.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

