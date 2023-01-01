Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak salad in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Steak Salad
West Hartford restaurants that serve steak salad
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
No reviews yet
FRIDA SALAD WITH STEAK
$14.00
More about Frida West Hartford
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
Avg 4.6
(1771 reviews)
L-Grilled Hanger Steak Salad
$29.00
More about Restaurant Bricco
