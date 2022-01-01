Sweet potato fries in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|LG Gluten Free Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
|SM Gluten Free Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.95
|LG Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.95
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99