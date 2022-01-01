Tacos in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve tacos
Union Kitchen
43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford
|Seared Tuna Taco
|$13.00
|Short Rib Taco
|$13.00
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Taco Family Meal (feeds 4-6)
|$65.00
Feeds 4-6
Your choice of 3 taco proteins:
beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, pork pastor, chorizo,,carne asada, and crispy chicken
Includes pico de gallo, taco slaw, tortillas, chips, salsa, guacamole, rice & beans
|Kids Crispy Chicken Taco
|$3.95
|Veggie Taco
|$3.50
charred seasonal veggies, pico de gallo, mexican slaw
Zephyr's Street Pizza
968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|OG Street Taco
|$23.50
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Frida's Birria Tacos (3)
|$21.00
|Tacos De Camaron
|$19.00
Three per order. Corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and rice
|Frida Tacos (4)
|$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Steak Tacos
|$22.00
gochuhang-marinated filet, cabbage, spicy mayo, pickled ginger radish crunch, kimchi rice
|Blackened Swordfish Tacos
|$16.00
Mango Salsa, Flour Tortillas, Red Rice and Beans, Cilantro Crema
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Jerk Fish Taco
|$12.00
Jerk Tilapia, Red Onion, Mango-Pineapple Salsa, Scotch Bonnet Aioli
|Jerk Fish Tacos
|$12.00
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Cora Tacos
|$14.00
Flour tortillas with the classic Lomo Saltado (sauteed beef, onions, and tomatoes).
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|PORK BELLY TACOS
|$14.95
Crispy pork belly, flour tortilla, lime crema, chili lime sauce
Toro Taberna
155 park rd, west hartford
|Birria Taco
|$12.00
beef barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, guac, pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$8.50
morita salsa, avocado, pickled onion
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$7.75
pasilla chili, adobo
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$13.75
black bean salsa, sliced avocado, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, radish, vegan chipotle aioli
|Filet Tacos
|$15.50
seared filet mignon, chipotle-tomatillo sauce, avocado, pickled red onion, shaved radish, cilantro
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, sriracha-ranch aioli