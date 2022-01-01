Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve tacos

Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Taco$13.00
Short Rib Taco$13.00
More about Union Kitchen
Item pic

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Family Meal (feeds 4-6)$65.00
Feeds 4-6
Your choice of 3 taco proteins:
beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, pork pastor, chorizo,,carne asada, and crispy chicken
Includes pico de gallo, taco slaw, tortillas, chips, salsa, guacamole, rice & beans
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco$3.95
Veggie Taco$3.50
charred seasonal veggies, pico de gallo, mexican slaw
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Zephyr's Street Pizza image

 

Zephyr's Street Pizza

968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
OG Street Taco$23.50
More about Zephyr's Street Pizza
Meal of 4 Tacos image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frida's Birria Tacos (3)$21.00
Tacos De Camaron$19.00
Three per order. Corn tortillas, grilled shrimp, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and rice
Frida Tacos (4)$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
More about Frida West Hartford
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Tacos$22.00
gochuhang-marinated filet, cabbage, spicy mayo, pickled ginger radish crunch, kimchi rice
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$16.00
Mango Salsa, Flour Tortillas, Red Rice and Beans, Cilantro Crema
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Fish Taco$12.00
Jerk Tilapia, Red Onion, Mango-Pineapple Salsa, Scotch Bonnet Aioli
Jerk Fish Tacos$12.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cora Tacos$14.00
Flour tortillas with the classic Lomo Saltado (sauteed beef, onions, and tomatoes).
More about CoraCora Restaurant
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK BELLY TACOS$14.95
Crispy pork belly, flour tortilla, lime crema, chili lime sauce
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Toro Taberna

155 park rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Taco$12.00
beef barbacoa, chihuahua cheese, guac, pico
Carne Asada Taco$8.50
morita salsa, avocado, pickled onion
Beef Barbacoa Taco$7.75
pasilla chili, adobo
More about Toro Taberna
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$13.75
black bean salsa, sliced avocado, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, radish, vegan chipotle aioli
Filet Tacos$15.50
seared filet mignon, chipotle-tomatillo sauce, avocado, pickled red onion, shaved radish, cilantro
Fried Chicken Tacos$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, sriracha-ranch aioli
More about Max Burger - West Hartford

