Tuna rolls in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Tuna Rolls
West Hartford restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Wabi Sabi
135 South Main Street, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Tuna Hand Roll
$7.00
More about Wabi Sabi
Kaliubon Ramen
54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.00
Tuna Roll
$6.50
Tuna Avocado Roll
$7.00
More about Kaliubon Ramen
