Tuna salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.69
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Tuna Salad Grinder
Fresh tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt & pepper. Served cold.
|Joey's Tuna Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers with balsamic vinegar dressing. Topped with fresh tuna salad, Craisins & balsamic glaze