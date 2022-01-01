Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Bravo Wrap$8.49
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Zinfandel Dressing
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Cheddar$9.49
With house-made buttermilk ranch on a country sourdough
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon$4.99
More about The Place 2 Be

