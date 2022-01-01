Waffles in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve waffles
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
DORO Marketplace Catering
1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford
|Belgian Waffles (12 whole cut into quarters)
|$100.00
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
|Belgian Waffles (6 whole cut into quarters)
|$50.00
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
More about DORO Marketplace
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|The Waffle
|$7.75
Belgium Waffle | Whipped Cream | Fresh Berries | Maple Syrup **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Red, White, & Blue Waffle
|$12.00
jumbo belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
|Jumbo Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
|NEW! Chicken and Waffle Sliders
|$17.00
Apple smoked bacon - hot honey - pickled onion- powder sugar