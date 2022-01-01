Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve waffles

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Belgian Waffle$8.35
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

 

DORO Marketplace Catering

1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffles (12 whole cut into quarters)$100.00
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
Belgian Waffles (6 whole cut into quarters)$50.00
whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Waffle$7.75
Belgium Waffle | Whipped Cream | Fresh Berries | Maple Syrup **Contains Egg, Gluten, & Dairy**
More about DORO Marketplace
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red, White, & Blue Waffle$12.00
jumbo belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
Jumbo Belgian Waffle$10.00
Some things are better... jumbo
NEW! Chicken and Waffle Sliders$17.00
Apple smoked bacon - hot honey - pickled onion- powder sugar
More about The Place 2 Be

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Spinach Salad

Caesar Salad

Yogurt Parfaits

Chicken Curry

Cheese Pizza

Chai Lattes

Chocolate Brownies

Rice Bowls

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston