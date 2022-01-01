Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve wontons

Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Roasted Eggplant & Wonton Napoleon$15.00
sweet red onions, tomatoes, feta, watercress and hummus in a light curry vinaigrette
More about Arugula Bistro
Wonton Ramen image

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angry Wontons$9.00
Wonton Ramen$16.00
With shrimp and pork wonton, kikurage mushroom, scallions, onions, cilantro, aji-tama and nori.
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

