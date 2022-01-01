West Haven restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Savin Rock Roasting Co
305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven
Popular items
Roast Beef Bomb
$13.95
Our roast beef dipped in Au Jus, topped with grilled onion, cherry peppers American cheese, horseradish sauce, lettuce and tomato
Savin Rock Calamari
$12.95
Locally sourced calamari tossed in our special flour blend, fried to perfection, plum tomato, basil fra diavlo sauce $12.95
House Roast Beef Sandwich
$12.95
Our roast beef, seasoned perfectly, slowly roasted, sliced thin, dipped in a rich au jus, piled on a toasted roll, house made horseradish sauce
Georgie’s Diner
427 Elm street, West Haven
Popular items
Homefries
$5.50
(GF)
Berries & Cream French Toast
$16.95
(GF/N/S) strawberries, blueberries & vanilla cashew cream
Side Bacon
$4.75
(GF)
Mecha Uma
453 Campbell, Westhaven