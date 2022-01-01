West Haven restaurants you'll love

Must-try West Haven restaurants

Savin Rock Roasting Co image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Savin Rock Roasting Co

305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven

Avg 4.5 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef Bomb$13.95
Our roast beef dipped in Au Jus, topped with grilled onion, cherry peppers American cheese, horseradish sauce, lettuce and tomato
Savin Rock Calamari$12.95
Locally sourced calamari tossed in our special flour blend, fried to perfection, plum tomato, basil fra diavlo sauce $12.95
House Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
Our roast beef, seasoned perfectly, slowly roasted, sliced thin, dipped in a rich au jus, piled on a toasted roll, house made horseradish sauce
More about Savin Rock Roasting Co
Georgie’s Diner image

 

Georgie’s Diner

427 Elm street, West Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homefries$5.50
(GF)
Berries & Cream French Toast$16.95
(GF/N/S) strawberries, blueberries & vanilla cashew cream
Side Bacon$4.75
(GF)
More about Georgie’s Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Mecha Uma

453 Campbell, Westhaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mecha Uma
