Chicken salad in West Haven

West Haven restaurants
West Haven restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Beef & Brew Pub

305 captain thomas blvd, West Haven

Avg 4.5 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
Crisp greens, ripe tomatoes, carrots, olives & roasted peppers tossed in honey balsamic, topped with a fire grilled breast of chicken marinated in EVOO, garlic, rosemary, aged balsamic vinegar $14
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
Single or double center cut pork chop filled with an Italian ham and cheese stuffing, seared on hot cast iron, served with a delicious cognac cream sauce
More about Beef & Brew Pub
Georgie’s Diner image

 

Georgie’s Diner

427 Elm street, West Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Melt$15.25
(GF/D/E/S) tomato, avocado & cheddar on an open faced english muffin
Chicken Salad$8.95
Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.50
More about Georgie’s Diner

