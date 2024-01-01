West Haven Golf Course - Oshkosh
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1400 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh WI 54904
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bar - Oshkosh - 825 N. Washburn Street
No Reviews
825 N. Washburn Street Oshkosh, WI 54904
View restaurant