West Hempstead restaurants you'll love

West Hempstead restaurants
West Hempstead's top cuisines

Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Middle eastern
Middle Eastern
Must-try West Hempstead restaurants

Anatolia Mediterranean & Grill image

 

Anatolia Mediterranean & Grill

185 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lahmacun (2 Pieces)$10.00
Turkish thin dough meat pie topped with a blend of ground lamb and spices. Served with parsley, tomatoes, onion and lemon
Anatolia Special Mix$29.95
Combination of lamb adana, lamb shish, chicken adana and chicken shish. Served with rice and house salad
Chicken Curry$21.95
Red and Green Peppers ,Mushrooms and curry cream served with a rice
More about Anatolia Mediterranean & Grill
The Lantern Diner image

 

The Lantern Diner

564 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Short Stack$6.00
a short stack of two fluffy pancakes
Hamburger$8.00
Charcoal Grilled on our homemade Brioche
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of grilled bread with real butter
More about The Lantern Diner
Witches Brew Coffee House image

 

Witches Brew Coffee House

311 hempstead tpke, West Hempstead

Avg 4.6 (1137 reviews)
More about Witches Brew Coffee House

