West Hollywood restaurants you'll love

West Hollywood restaurants
Toast
  •
  • West Hollywood

West Hollywood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try West Hollywood restaurants

Prince Street Pizza image

 

Prince Street Pizza

9161 sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Naughty Pie$36.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork
Prince Perfection Pie$35.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO
The Sunset Square$35.50
House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano , Garlic, EVO
Beaches image

 

Beaches

8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Enchilado$20.00
shrimp prepared in a criolla and wine sauce with garlic, onions and bell peppers served with shell pasta or rice.
Cuban Toast$4.00
cuban bread toasted with garlic butter. *vg
El Pollo Guajiro$20.00
half chicken pan-grilled to a crisp then baked to perfection, topped with house made cuban mojo sauce & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains
Sa'Moto image

 

Sa'Moto

9077 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Pepsi$3.50
Stache image

 

Stache

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
stache burger$17.00
beyond patty, tomato, pickled onions, greens, chipotle spread, gouda, served with fries
street tacos$12.00
jackfruit, cilantro avocado salsa, queso, pickled red cabbage, lime
protein salad$15.00
mixed greens, crispy chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, yams, pepitas, cranberries, croutons, green goddess dressing
kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$13.95
Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.
Fried Chicken Salad$19.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club$15.95
All natural chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, avocado, organic greens, chipotle mayo on ciabatta. Served with French fries.
The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy image

 

The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy

8264 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tangy Fries$4.99
With Togarashi Salt and Ketchup
Jucy Lucy$10.99
American Cheese Stuffed Panko Fried Beef and Onion Patty, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Spread, Classic Bun
Regular Fries$4.99
With kosher salt and Ketchup.
GO by Citizens image

 

GO by Citizens

643 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Umami Classic Burger$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
Impossible Classic Burger$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Hugo's image

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sticky Buns$13.00
Two warm and crispy sticky buns, glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
Turkey Meatloaf$19.50
Shelton’s free-range turkey prepared with sun dried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
Hugo's Cuban Sandwich$17.50
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on multi-grain bread. Served with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
The Eveleigh image

 

The Eveleigh

8752 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eveleigh Burger & Fries$19.00
2 patties double stacked with cheddar and all the fixins, fries with ketchup and truffle aioli
Cauliflower$13.00
garlic aioli, lemon
Fennel Sausage Ragu$28.00
rigatoni, pecorino
Earthbar

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Earthbar

8590 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Bottega Louie image

 

Bottega Louie

8936 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large$40.00
Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade
Cake Tiramisu Large$38.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese
Éclair Chocolate$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
ZPIZZA image

 

ZPIZZA

8869 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$8.50
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
8 pieces$9.95
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
10 inch New Sweet & Smokey Hawaiian$13.95
Hosuemade marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, bacon, fresh cut pineapple, hawaiian bbq drizzle, green onions (Serves 1-2)
Tesse Restaurant image

 

Tesse Restaurant

8500 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Toffee Pudding$13.00
medjool dates, toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream
Short Rib$34.00
braised cabbage, sweet potato, horseradish cream
Chef's Selection of 3$28.00
Chef's Selection of 3 Meat & Cheese
Earthbar

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Earthbar

8365 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flax Master Smoothie$10.95
20 oz Nutrient Dense Smoothie w/earthfusion™ protein, açaí, banana, blueberry, almond butter, cinnamon,coconut water, maca, L-glutamine, vitamin B-12 & flax oil
Chocolate Supreme Smoothie$9.95
20oz Nutrient Dense Smoothie w/earthfusion™ protein, banana, raw cacao, maca, mesquite, almond butter& hemp milk
Bravo Toast image

 

Bravo Toast

632 1/2 N Doheny Drive, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE SHAKEN ICED MATCHA
Almond Croissant$5.00
MVB Coffee Lounge image

 

MVB Coffee Lounge

8619 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar

FRENCH FRIES

Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar

8917 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Sunset Mariscos

8500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Petite Taqueria- Bread Head image

 

Petite Taqueria- Bread Head

755 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ZAB'S HOT SAUCE!$7.00
Best hot sauce on the market. Small batch hot sauce made with Florida Datil Peppers in Los Angeles California. Original or St. Augustine Style. 3oz
Dark Chocolate Coffee Cookies$4.00
Dark Chocolate and Espresso Cookies. 3 per order.
Iced Tea, Half Sweet$4.50
The Perfect Southern Style Sweet Tea. Made with Art of Tea Award Winning Black Tea.
Main pic

 

Bora

8729 W Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ratatouille Quiche$13.00
roasted vegetables-with mixed lettuces and fries.
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
cilantro
Grilled Salmon Plate$26.00
brown rice, ratatouille, spicy yogurt sauce
Restaurant banner

 

King & Queen - West Hollywood

616 North Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Melrose Place Social House

8472 Melrose Place, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dialog Cafe

8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood

846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
