West Hollywood restaurants you'll love
West Hollywood's top cuisines
Must-try West Hollywood restaurants
Prince Street Pizza
9161 sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|The Naughty Pie
|$36.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork
|Prince Perfection Pie
|$35.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO
|The Sunset Square
|$35.50
House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano , Garlic, EVO
Beaches
8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Shrimp Enchilado
|$20.00
shrimp prepared in a criolla and wine sauce with garlic, onions and bell peppers served with shell pasta or rice.
|Cuban Toast
|$4.00
cuban bread toasted with garlic butter. *vg
|El Pollo Guajiro
|$20.00
half chicken pan-grilled to a crisp then baked to perfection, topped with house made cuban mojo sauce & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains
Sa'Moto
9077 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Pepsi
|$3.50
Stache
8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|stache burger
|$17.00
beyond patty, tomato, pickled onions, greens, chipotle spread, gouda, served with fries
|street tacos
|$12.00
jackfruit, cilantro avocado salsa, queso, pickled red cabbage, lime
|protein salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, crispy chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, yams, pepitas, cranberries, croutons, green goddess dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|BLT
|$13.95
Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$19.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$15.95
All natural chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, avocado, organic greens, chipotle mayo on ciabatta. Served with French fries.
The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy
8264 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Tangy Fries
|$4.99
With Togarashi Salt and Ketchup
|Jucy Lucy
|$10.99
American Cheese Stuffed Panko Fried Beef and Onion Patty, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Spread, Classic Bun
|Regular Fries
|$4.99
With kosher salt and Ketchup.
GO by Citizens
643 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
|Umami Classic Burger
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese
|Impossible Classic Burger
|$10.50
4oz Impossible patty, classic sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, carmelized onions, american cheese
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Sticky Buns
|$13.00
Two warm and crispy sticky buns, glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$19.50
Shelton’s free-range turkey prepared with sun dried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
|Hugo's Cuban Sandwich
|$17.50
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on multi-grain bread. Served with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
The Eveleigh
8752 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Eveleigh Burger & Fries
|$19.00
2 patties double stacked with cheddar and all the fixins, fries with ketchup and truffle aioli
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
garlic aioli, lemon
|Fennel Sausage Ragu
|$28.00
rigatoni, pecorino
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Earthbar
8590 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, almond butter, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
|Rockstar
|$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Bottega Louie
8936 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Cake Almond Pistachio Cherry Large
|$40.00
Pistachio joconde, almond mousse, pistachio mousse & cherry marmalade
|Cake Tiramisu Large
|$38.00
Espresso soaked sponge cake & espresso mascarpone cheese
|Éclair Chocolate
|$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
ZPIZZA
8869 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.50
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
|8 pieces
|$9.95
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
|10 inch New Sweet & Smokey Hawaiian
|$13.95
Hosuemade marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, bacon, fresh cut pineapple, hawaiian bbq drizzle, green onions (Serves 1-2)
Tesse Restaurant
8500 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$13.00
medjool dates, toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream
|Short Rib
|$34.00
braised cabbage, sweet potato, horseradish cream
|Chef's Selection of 3
|$28.00
Chef's Selection of 3 Meat & Cheese
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Earthbar
8365 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Flax Master Smoothie
|$10.95
20 oz Nutrient Dense Smoothie w/earthfusion™ protein, açaí, banana, blueberry, almond butter, cinnamon,coconut water, maca, L-glutamine, vitamin B-12 & flax oil
|Chocolate Supreme Smoothie
|$9.95
20oz Nutrient Dense Smoothie w/earthfusion™ protein, banana, raw cacao, maca, mesquite, almond butter& hemp milk
Bravo Toast
632 1/2 N Doheny Drive, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|THE SHAKEN ICED MATCHA
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar
8917 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
Petite Taqueria- Bread Head
755 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|ZAB'S HOT SAUCE!
|$7.00
Best hot sauce on the market. Small batch hot sauce made with Florida Datil Peppers in Los Angeles California. Original or St. Augustine Style. 3oz
|Dark Chocolate Coffee Cookies
|$4.00
Dark Chocolate and Espresso Cookies. 3 per order.
|Iced Tea, Half Sweet
|$4.50
The Perfect Southern Style Sweet Tea. Made with Art of Tea Award Winning Black Tea.
Bora
8729 W Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
Zinqué (zin-kae)
8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Ratatouille Quiche
|$13.00
roasted vegetables-with mixed lettuces and fries.
|Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
cilantro
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$26.00
brown rice, ratatouille, spicy yogurt sauce
King & Queen - West Hollywood
616 North Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood
Melrose Place Social House
8472 Melrose Place, Los Angeles
Dialog Cafe
8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood
Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood
846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles