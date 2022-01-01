West Hollywood American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Hollywood

Beaches image

 

Beaches

8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Enchilado$20.00
shrimp prepared in a criolla and wine sauce with garlic, onions and bell peppers served with shell pasta or rice.
Cuban Toast$4.00
cuban bread toasted with garlic butter. *vg
El Pollo Guajiro$20.00
half chicken pan-grilled to a crisp then baked to perfection, topped with house made cuban mojo sauce & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains
More about Beaches
Stache image

 

Stache

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
stache burger$17.00
beyond patty, tomato, pickled onions, greens, chipotle spread, gouda, served with fries
street tacos$12.00
jackfruit, cilantro avocado salsa, queso, pickled red cabbage, lime
protein salad$15.00
mixed greens, crispy chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, yams, pepitas, cranberries, croutons, green goddess dressing
More about Stache
kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$13.95
Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.
Fried Chicken Salad$19.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Club$15.95
All natural chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, avocado, organic greens, chipotle mayo on ciabatta. Served with French fries.
More about kitchen24
The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy image

 

The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy

8264 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tangy Fries$4.99
With Togarashi Salt and Ketchup
Jucy Lucy$10.99
American Cheese Stuffed Panko Fried Beef and Onion Patty, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Spread, Classic Bun
Regular Fries$4.99
With kosher salt and Ketchup.
More about The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy
Hugo's image

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sticky Buns$13.00
Two warm and crispy sticky buns, glazed with organic vanilla sugar icing. Topped with caramelized pecan sauce. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
Turkey Meatloaf$19.50
Shelton’s free-range turkey prepared with sun dried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
Hugo's Cuban Sandwich$17.50
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on multi-grain bread. Served with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
More about Hugo's
The Eveleigh image

 

The Eveleigh

8752 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eveleigh Burger & Fries$19.00
2 patties double stacked with cheddar and all the fixins, fries with ketchup and truffle aioli
Cauliflower$13.00
garlic aioli, lemon
Fennel Sausage Ragu$28.00
rigatoni, pecorino
More about The Eveleigh

