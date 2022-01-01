West Hollywood bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Hollywood
More about Beaches
Beaches
8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Shrimp Enchilado
|$20.00
shrimp prepared in a criolla and wine sauce with garlic, onions and bell peppers served with shell pasta or rice.
|Cuban Toast
|$4.00
cuban bread toasted with garlic butter. *vg
|El Pollo Guajiro
|$20.00
half chicken pan-grilled to a crisp then baked to perfection, topped with house made cuban mojo sauce & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains
More about Stache
Stache
8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|stache burger
|$17.00
beyond patty, tomato, pickled onions, greens, chipotle spread, gouda, served with fries
|street tacos
|$12.00
jackfruit, cilantro avocado salsa, queso, pickled red cabbage, lime
|protein salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, crispy chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, yams, pepitas, cranberries, croutons, green goddess dressing
More about kitchen24
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|BLT
|$13.95
Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$19.95
Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$15.95
All natural chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, avocado, organic greens, chipotle mayo on ciabatta. Served with French fries.
More about The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy
The Naughty Pig & Burger Daddy
8264 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Tangy Fries
|$4.99
With Togarashi Salt and Ketchup
|Jucy Lucy
|$10.99
American Cheese Stuffed Panko Fried Beef and Onion Patty, House-Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Spread, Classic Bun
|Regular Fries
|$4.99
With kosher salt and Ketchup.
More about The Eveleigh
The Eveleigh
8752 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Eveleigh Burger & Fries
|$19.00
2 patties double stacked with cheddar and all the fixins, fries with ketchup and truffle aioli
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
garlic aioli, lemon
|Fennel Sausage Ragu
|$28.00
rigatoni, pecorino
More about Tesse Restaurant
Tesse Restaurant
8500 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$13.00
medjool dates, toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream
|Short Rib
|$34.00
braised cabbage, sweet potato, horseradish cream
|Chef's Selection of 3
|$28.00
Chef's Selection of 3 Meat & Cheese