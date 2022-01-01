Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Item pic

 

Hugo's - West Hollywood

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hugo's Antipasto Salad$18.00
Vegan salami strips, crispy oyster mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and vegan mozzarella tossed with romaine and organic baby greens in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
More about Hugo's - West Hollywood
Restaurant banner

 

Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood - 846 N LaCienega Blvd

846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Doppio Antipasto Salad$19.95
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Doppio Serving is 2 Single Salads. Comes with 1 dressing per salad.
Doppio Serving feeds 3-4 people
Single Antipasto Salad$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Comes with 1 dressing on the side
Single size feeds 1-2 people
More about Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood - 846 N LaCienega Blvd

