Antipasto salad in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Hugo's - West Hollywood
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Hugo's Antipasto Salad
|$18.00
Vegan salami strips, crispy oyster mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and vegan mozzarella tossed with romaine and organic baby greens in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.
Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood - 846 N LaCienega Blvd
846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles
|Doppio Antipasto Salad
|$19.95
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Doppio Serving is 2 Single Salads. Comes with 1 dressing per salad.
Doppio Serving feeds 3-4 people
|Single Antipasto Salad
|$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and Vito's Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Comes with 1 dressing on the side
Single size feeds 1-2 people