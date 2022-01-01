Asian chicken salad in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve asian chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24 - West Hollywood
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$23.95
All natural chicken, carrots, napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame, scallions, cilantro, wonton strips, sesame ginger peanut dressing.
Bites West Hollywood - 9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108
9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108, West Hollywood
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast,
Mandarin Oranges, Topped with Green Onions,
Almonds and Wontons
Served with Sesame Ginger Dressing