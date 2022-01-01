Asian salad in West Hollywood
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$19.95
All natural chicken, carrots, napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame, scallions, cilantro, wonton strips, sesame ginger peanut dressing.
More about Hugo's
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast or marinated organic tofu, julienned red & green cabbage, red bell pepper, jicama, and carrots, mixed with organic baby arugula, green onions, and orange pieces. Tossed in sesame dressing and garnished with toasted almonds. Gluten-free. Can be vegan or vegetarian. Contains nuts.