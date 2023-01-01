Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
West Hollywood
/
West Hollywood
/
Bread Pudding
West Hollywood restaurants that serve bread pudding
The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood
8755 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$13.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood
Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding Pair
$5.50
More about Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
