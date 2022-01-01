Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve brisket

Hugo's - West Hollywood

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

TakeoutDelivery
Pot Roast Brisket Plate$26.00
Slow cooked Creekstone brisket with carrots, onions, celery, Dijon mustard, red wine, garlic, tomato puree and fresh herbs. Served with a choice of two sides. Gluten free.
Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr

8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Bowl$14.50
smoked brisket, organic jasmine brown rice, fried egg, market lettuces, tomatillo salsa, house pickles, pickled onions, cilantro
Brisket Verde Burrito$12.95
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, soft scrambled eggs, hash browns, cilantro, onion
Side of Brisket$5.50
