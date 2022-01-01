Brisket in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve brisket
Hugo's - West Hollywood
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Pot Roast Brisket Plate
|$26.00
Slow cooked Creekstone brisket with carrots, onions, celery, Dijon mustard, red wine, garlic, tomato puree and fresh herbs. Served with a choice of two sides. Gluten free.
Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood
|Brisket Bowl
|$14.50
smoked brisket, organic jasmine brown rice, fried egg, market lettuces, tomatillo salsa, house pickles, pickled onions, cilantro
|Brisket Verde Burrito
|$12.95
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, soft scrambled eggs, hash browns, cilantro, onion
|Side of Brisket
|$5.50