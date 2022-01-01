Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve burritos

WET BURRITO image

 

Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9892 reviews)
Delivery
WET BURRITO$18.00
jackfruit carnitas, nacho cheese, rice, black beans, guacamole
More about Gracias Madre
kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$17.25
More about kitchen24
9a3c5a9c-4026-49d0-badf-f2ae23fa9b28 image

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$15.25
Eggs scrambled with diced potato pancakes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with our roasted tomato chipotle sauce and your choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free.
More about Hugo's

