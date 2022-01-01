Caesar salad in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve caesar salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Baby kale, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, challah croutons.
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Chopped romaine cut and tossed with garlic-herb croutons and Parmesan cheese. Vegetarian, can be vegan, can be gluten free.
