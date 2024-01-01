Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Joe's Pizza | West Hollywood

8539 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$4.50
More about Joe's Pizza | West Hollywood
Restaurant banner

 

Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood - 846 N LaCienega Blvd

846 N LaCienega Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$7.95
More about Vito's Pizzeria West Hollywood - 846 N LaCienega Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Turkey Bacon

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Cake

Caprese Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Nachos

Hot Chocolate

Arugula Salad

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.3 (128 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston