Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken tenders

chicken tenders image

 

Stache

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders (v)$12.00
lightly breaded chicken tenders, carrots, celery, served with buffalo, bbq, and sweet thai sauce
More about Stache
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Tender Entree$21.95
All Natural Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, House Made Gravy, and Grilled Asparagus.
More about kitchen24
Item pic

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Tenders$10.50
Three crispy chicken tenders lightly breaded, pan fried, with a marinara dipping sauce. Served with fries, house-made potato chips, or mixed greens. Gluten free.
More about Hugo's

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Mediterranean Salad

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Pancakes

Cookies

Tacos

Asian Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston