Chili in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants that serve chili

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24 - West Hollywood

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chili$17.25
Cup of Veggie Chili$4.50
Bowl Veggie Chili$17.25
House made veggie chili with pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with hose made cornbread.
Tail o' the Pup - 8512 Santa Monica Blvd

8512 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Pup$7.95
Side Chili$2.95
Chili Cheese Fries$6.95
