Chinese chicken salad in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad
Chin Chin Sunset - 8618 Sunset Blvd
8618 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
|The Famous Chinese Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Shredded iceburg lettuce, chicken breast, scallions, carrots, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, and wonton crisps tossed with our signature house-made red ginger dressing. Allergen considerations include Gluten and Nuts.⭐Classic⭐
Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.95
napa cabbage, pixie tangerines, red peppers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cashews, toasted sesame seed, green onion, cilantro, cucumbers, shredded chicken, puffed rice, ginger vinaigrette