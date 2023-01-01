Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
Consumer pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market - Melrose

8607 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant Chocolate$4.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market - Melrose

