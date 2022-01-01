Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Beaches

8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
lechon, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and garlic aioli in toasted cuban bread served with plantain chips & house made cuban mojo dip.
More about Beaches
Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hugo's Cuban Sandwich$17.75
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on bread of choice with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
More about Hugo's

