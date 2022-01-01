Cuban sandwiches in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Beaches
Beaches
8928 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
lechon, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and garlic aioli in toasted cuban bread served with plantain chips & house made cuban mojo dip.
More about Hugo's
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Hugo's Cuban Sandwich
|$17.75
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on bread of choice with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.