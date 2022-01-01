Egg sandwiches in West Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Takeout
Egg, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich$13.00
sliced hard-boiled egg, aged gruyère
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood

8755 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood

TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$16.00
Baby kale, egg, Calabrian chili spread (A, S,), smoked mozzarella(D)
Bread: Sourdough (G, V)
Vegan: Can’t be vegan! Dairy-free option
Upsell: Croissant, soup, impossible sausage (V, S), avocado, tomato,
rice bacon (S, V, A), egg(s), mozzarella/vegan cheddar, tofu (S,
V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood

