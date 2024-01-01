Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
West Hollywood
/
West Hollywood
/
Garlic Knots
West Hollywood restaurants that serve garlic knots
Joe's Pizza | West Hollywood
8539 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots (6)
$4.50
More about Joe's Pizza | West Hollywood
Zinc Cafe & Market - Melrose
8607 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
No reviews yet
Garlic Knot
$1.00
house garlic knot with fresh garlic, olive oil & herbs
More about Zinc Cafe & Market - Melrose
Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood
Curry
Hot Chocolate
Croissants
Chicken Wraps
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Pizza
More near West Hollywood to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
Santa Monica
Avg 4.3
(133 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(59 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1293 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(108 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(901 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1500 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston