Garlic knots in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve garlic knots

Joe's Pizza | West Hollywood

8539 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

Garlic Knots (6)$4.50
Zinc Cafe & Market - Melrose

8607 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Garlic Knot$1.00
house garlic knot with fresh garlic, olive oil & herbs
