Mac and cheese in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve mac and cheese
GO by Citizens
643 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made fusilli pasta in a rich, creamy sauce of cheddar, mozzarella, Gorgonzola and Parmesan. Vegetarian, can be gluten free.
|Vegan Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made fusilli pasta with garlic, sliced mushrooms and sweet peas in a creamy cheese sauce. Topped with crispy onions. Substitute vegan cashew cream sauce (contains nuts) by request. Vegan, vegetarian, can be gluten free.
|Vegan Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
