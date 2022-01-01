Paninis in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve paninis
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
|Tomato Mozzarella Panini
|$12.00
|Apple Camembert Panini
|$13.00
|Tomato Mozza Prosciutto Panini
|$15.00
More about Bites West Hollywood - 9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108
Bites West Hollywood - 9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108
9255 Sunset Blvd, Suite 108, West Hollywood
|Hot Pastrami Panini
|$10.99
Hot Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, On a Grilled Sourdough
|Mozzarella Panini
|$9.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach
& Roasted Bell Pepper on Grilled Ciabatta