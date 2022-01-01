Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve pies

Spicy Vodka Pie image

 

Prince Street Pizza

9161 sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Vodka Pie$36.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available*
The Naughty Pie$36.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork
Vegan Pie$35.50
Vegan Cheese, House Marinara, Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic, Basil
More about Prince Street Pizza
kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skilet Apple Pie$6.95
More about kitchen24

