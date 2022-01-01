Quinoa salad in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
|Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00

Hugo's - West Hollywood
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Quinoa Beet Salad
|$12.00
Sweet cooked beets, carrots, scallions, and organic mixed lettuce tossed with dried cherries, walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
