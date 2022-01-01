Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Takeout
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
cilantro
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
Item pic

 

Hugo's - West Hollywood

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Beet Salad$12.00
Sweet cooked beets, carrots, scallions, and organic mixed lettuce tossed with dried cherries, walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
Quinoa Beet Salad$18.00
Sweet cooked beets, carrots, scallions, and organic mixed lettuce tossed with dried cherries, walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese in a sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
More about Hugo's - West Hollywood

