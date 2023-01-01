Salad wrap in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Wrapstar - West Hollywood - 8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.
Wrapstar - West Hollywood - 8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.
8593 Santa Moncia Blvd., West Hollywood
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Tuna, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper with Cilantro Lime Dressing
|Taco Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.