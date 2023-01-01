Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve salad wrap

Item pic

 

Wrapstar - West Hollywood - 8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.

8593 Santa Moncia Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
Tuna, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper with Cilantro Lime Dressing
Taco Salad Wrap$10.95
Romaine and Cabbage Blend, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Cilantro, Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Pepperoncini, Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Corn Tortilla Chips, Pepita Seeds, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Chipotle Salsa, Flour Tortilla.
More about Wrapstar - West Hollywood - 8593 Santa Moncia Blvd.
Item pic

 

Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr

8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap$14.50
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, basil, pine nuts
More about Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr

