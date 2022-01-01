Salmon in West Hollywood
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$26.00
Pan roasted salmon seasoned with salt and pepper, drizzled with a white wine lemon butter sauce, and garnished with a roasted lemon slice and microgreens. Served with a choice of two sides. We are committed to serving only the most sustainable fish in accordance with the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch. Gluten free.
|Salmon Picatta
|$23.00
Grilled salmon on top of house made spaghetti tossed in a sauce of lemon, butter, white wine, capers, and parsley. Can be gluten-free.
|Salmon Ensenada Tacos
|$20.25
Pan roasted salmon over organic corn tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, avocado jalapeno sauce and Santa Fe sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo. Gluten free.