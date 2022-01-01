Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Hollywood

West Hollywood restaurants
West Hollywood restaurants that serve salmon

86c7b615-2b26-49b5-8caa-c1a643928184 image

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
Pan roasted salmon seasoned with salt and pepper, drizzled with a white wine lemon butter sauce, and garnished with a roasted lemon slice and microgreens. Served with a choice of two sides. We are committed to serving only the most sustainable fish in accordance with the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch. Gluten free.
Salmon Picatta$23.00
Grilled salmon on top of house made spaghetti tossed in a sauce of lemon, butter, white wine, capers, and parsley. Can be gluten-free.
Salmon Ensenada Tacos$20.25
Pan roasted salmon over organic corn tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, avocado jalapeno sauce and Santa Fe sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo. Gluten free.
Item pic

 

Tesse Restaurant

8500 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

Salmon Skewer$32.00
Ora King Salmon, roasted vegetables, mint citrus marinade, beet hummus
