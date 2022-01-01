Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve spaghetti

kitchen24 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.75
More about kitchen24
Item pic

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.50
Choice of turkey meatballs prepared with Shelton’s free-range ground turkey, vegetables, cheese and spices or veggie balls made from our vegetable-seed mixture. Tossed with marinara sauce and diced tomatoes. Contains nuts, can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
More about Hugo's

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Cuban Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Asian Salad

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston