Tacos in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve tacos
Gracias Madre
8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$22.00
roasted mushrooms, charred pineapple, escabeche, black beans, Mexican rice (GF)
Stache
8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood
|Street Tacos (v/gf)
|$12.00
jackfruit, cilantro avocado salsa, queso, pickled red cabbage, lime
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Tres Tacos
|$17.75
Choice of grilled chicken breast, organic tofu, or mixed vegetables sautéed with organic black beans, corn, pico de gallo and slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole and shredded lettuce on GMO-free corn tortillas or wrapped in your choice of an organic spinach or whole wheat tortilla as a burrito. Served with choice of side. Can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
|Salmon Ensenada Tacos
|$20.25
Pan roasted salmon over organic corn tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, avocado jalapeno sauce and Santa Fe sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo. Gluten free.