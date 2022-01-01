Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve tacos

AL PASTOR TACOS image

 

Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (9892 reviews)
Delivery
AL PASTOR TACOS$22.00
roasted mushrooms, charred pineapple, escabeche, black beans, Mexican rice (GF)
More about Gracias Madre
street tacos image

 

Stache

8941 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos (v/gf)$12.00
jackfruit, cilantro avocado salsa, queso, pickled red cabbage, lime
More about Stache
Item pic

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Tacos$17.75
Choice of grilled chicken breast, organic tofu, or mixed vegetables sautéed with organic black beans, corn, pico de gallo and slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole and shredded lettuce on GMO-free corn tortillas or wrapped in your choice of an organic spinach or whole wheat tortilla as a burrito. Served with choice of side. Can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Salmon Ensenada Tacos$20.25
Pan roasted salmon over organic corn tortillas topped with shredded cabbage, avocado jalapeno sauce and Santa Fe sauce. Garnished with pico de gallo. Gluten free.
More about Hugo's

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Chopped Salad

French Toast

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston