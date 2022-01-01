Tacos in West Hollywood

Choice of grilled chicken breast, organic tofu, or mixed vegetables sautéed with organic black beans, corn, pico de gallo and slightly spicy roasted tomato chipotle sauce. Served with guacamole and shredded lettuce on GMO-free corn tortillas or wrapped in your choice of an organic spinach or whole wheat tortilla as a burrito. Served with choice of side. Can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.

