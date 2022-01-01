Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pear Tart$6.00
Apple Almond Tart$6.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
Item pic

 

Bottega Louie - WEHO

8936 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Tart 4" Fruit$14.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
Tart 9" Fruit$42.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
Tart 4" Limoncello$14.00
Almond pâte sucrée, Limoncello curd, crispy praline & Limoncello "cloud"
More about Bottega Louie - WEHO

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Arugula Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Kale Caesar Salad

Cake

Turkey Bacon

Huevos Rancheros

Cappuccino

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston