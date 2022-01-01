Tarts in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve tarts
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood
|Pear Tart
|$6.00
|Apple Almond Tart
|$6.00
Bottega Louie - WEHO
8936 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Tart 4" Fruit
|$14.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
|Tart 9" Fruit
|$42.00
Almond pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream & fresh berries
|Tart 4" Limoncello
|$14.00
Almond pâte sucrée, Limoncello curd, crispy praline & Limoncello "cloud"