Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in West Hollywood

Go
West Hollywood restaurants
Toast

West Hollywood restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

kitchen24

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 3.9 (3112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Cheddar Turkey Burger$18.75
House made turkey patty, Tillamook white cheddar, grilled red onions, mushrooms, arugula, horseradish-mustard aioli on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
More about kitchen24
fa6831c9-8ecd-40fe-977c-54fac1ada603 image

 

Hugo's

8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Turkey Burger$13.00
Turkey with a choice of French fries, house-made potato chips, or mixed greens. Cheese on request. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free.
Hugo's Turkey Burger$19.00
Shelton’s free-range ground turkey from Northern California blended with onions and herbs. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be gluten free.
More about Hugo's

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hollywood

Huevos Rancheros

French Toast

Cookies

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken

Asian Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West Hollywood to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston