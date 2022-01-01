Turkey burgers in West Hollywood
West Hollywood restaurants that serve turkey burgers
kitchen24
8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|White Cheddar Turkey Burger
|$18.75
House made turkey patty, Tillamook white cheddar, grilled red onions, mushrooms, arugula, horseradish-mustard aioli on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Hugo's
8401 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Kid's Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Turkey with a choice of French fries, house-made potato chips, or mixed greens. Cheese on request. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free.
|Hugo's Turkey Burger
|$19.00
Shelton’s free-range ground turkey from Northern California blended with onions and herbs. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be gluten free.