West Islip restaurants you'll love

More about Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
399 Montauk Highway, West Islip
|Sweet Plantains
|$8.95
Fried, crema, queso fresco
|Mexican Street Corn
|$8.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
|Guacamole
|$14.95
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
More about Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
306 Union Blvd, West Islip
|Avocado Blt Benedict
|$14.25
Eggs cooked your way, hickory smoked bacon, grilled tomatoes, hollandaise sauce, lemon dressed arugala, and sliced avocado served over sliced ciabatta.
|Start You Day
|$12.99
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
|Brownstones Stack
|$12.99
3 pancakes served with your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage links.
More about Hometown Heroes - West Islip
Hometown Heroes - West Islip
240 Higbie Lane, West Islip