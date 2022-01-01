Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in West Islip

Go
West Islip restaurants
Toast

West Islip restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

Classico Pizzeria - 5 Udall Rd

5 Udall Rd, West Islip

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$10.95
More about Classico Pizzeria - 5 Udall Rd
Brownstones Coffee - West Islip image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brownstones Coffee West Islip

306 Union Blvd, West Islip

Avg 4.2 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Kids Menu
More about Brownstones Coffee West Islip

Browse other tasty dishes in West Islip

French Fries

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near West Islip to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston