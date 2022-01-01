Salmon in West Islip
More about Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY
399 Montauk Highway, West Islip
|Ensalada Mexicana Salmon*
|$28.95
Pistacho crusted salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle cream dressing (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE. PESCATARIAN. CONTAINS NUTS.)
More about Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brownstones Coffee - West Islip
306 Union Blvd, West Islip
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.99
Eggs cooked to your liking, smoked salmon, pickled onions, capers and hollandaise sauced served over toasted english muffins.