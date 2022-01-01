Burritos in
West Jordan
/
West Jordan
/
Burritos
West Jordan restaurants that serve burritos
Bout Time Pub & Grub
7211 Plaza Center Dr, West Jordan
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
$13.00
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Alpha Coffee
1475 W 9000 S, West Jordan
Avg 4.9
(56 reviews)
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$6.85
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
$6.85
New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
More about Alpha Coffee
More near West Jordan to explore
Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(140 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston