Burritos in West Jordan

Go
West Jordan restaurants
Toast

West Jordan restaurants that serve burritos

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

7211 Plaza Center Dr, West Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Sausage Breakfast Burrito image

 

Alpha Coffee

1475 W 9000 S, West Jordan

Avg 4.9 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.85
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$6.85
New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
More about Alpha Coffee
Map

More near West Jordan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston