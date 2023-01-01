Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
West Jordan
/
West Jordan
/
Chicken Fried Rice
West Jordan restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
7092 South Redwood Road, West Jordan
No reviews yet
F2. Chicken Fried Rice
$12.95
More about You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s
1407 w 9000 s, West jordan
No reviews yet
Fried Rice Chicken
$11.25
More about Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s
Browse other tasty dishes in West Jordan
Cake
Egg Rolls
Chili
Cookies
Curry
Curry Chicken
Brisket
Steak Sandwiches
More near West Jordan to explore
Salt Lake City
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Sandy
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Herriman
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
South Jordan
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lehi
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Midvale
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(14 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(614 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston