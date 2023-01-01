Chicken salad in West Jordan
West Jordan restaurants that serve chicken salad
Apollo Burger - West Jordan
7692 South Redwood Road, West Jordan
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Crispy Diced Chicken over a Freshly Chopped Romaine Salad Mix, Diced Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Green Peppers Finished with Sliced Hardboiled Eggs and a Carrot Flame.
SpudToddos - 7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120
7251 S Plaza Center Drive #120, West Jordan
|Todd's Chicken Salad (Full)
|$14.46
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, black beans, green onions, tomatoes and a side of house ranch dressing
|Todd's Chicken Salad (Half)
|$12.46
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, black beans, green onions, tomatoes and a side of house ranch dressing