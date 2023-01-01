Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in West Jordan

Go
West Jordan restaurants
Toast

West Jordan restaurants that serve curry

Consumer pic

 

You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -

7092 South Redwood Road, West Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R2b/V2b Lemongrass Curry Tofu$11.95
More about You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
Main pic

 

Bombay Garden - West Jordan

7726 S Campus View Dr #120, West Jordan

Avg 4.8 (3665 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Curry$17.00
Chicken Curry$15.95
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Shrimp Curry$17.95
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
More about Bombay Garden - West Jordan
Restaurant banner

 

Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s

1407 w 9000 s, West jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Vermicelli$12.50
More about Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s

Browse other tasty dishes in West Jordan

Steak Sandwiches

Curry Chicken

Brisket

Fried Rice

Egg Rolls

Chili

Wontons

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near West Jordan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston