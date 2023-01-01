Curry in West Jordan
West Jordan restaurants that serve curry
More about You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
7092 South Redwood Road, West Jordan
|R2b/V2b Lemongrass Curry Tofu
|$11.95
More about Bombay Garden - West Jordan
Bombay Garden - West Jordan
7726 S Campus View Dr #120, West Jordan
|Lamb Curry
|$17.00
|Chicken Curry
|$15.95
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
|Shrimp Curry
|$17.95
traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, tomatoes & curry blend