Egg rolls in West Jordan

West Jordan restaurants
West Jordan restaurants that serve egg rolls

You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -

7092 South Redwood Road, West Jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A2. Egg Rolls$8.95
Filling included Ground Pork, Eggs, Taro, Carrot, Bean thread noodles.
Serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.
More about You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s

1407 w 9000 s, West jordan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
32V. Grilled Pork & Egg Roll$13.95
Panfried shrimp and white onion in curry lemongrass combination
Choice of Proteins and Egg Rolls Vermicelli$12.50
1A Crispy Egg Rolls$5.49
Vietnamese crispy egg rlls filled with ground pork, carrots, onions, and mung bean vermicelli noodle. Served with house fish sauce
More about Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s

