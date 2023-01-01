Egg rolls in West Jordan
West Jordan restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about You and I Kitchen - West Jordan -
7092 South Redwood Road, West Jordan
|A2. Egg Rolls
|$8.95
Filling included Ground Pork, Eggs, Taro, Carrot, Bean thread noodles.
Serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.
More about Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s
1407 w 9000 s, West jordan
|32V. Grilled Pork & Egg Roll
|$13.95
Panfried shrimp and white onion in curry lemongrass combination
|Choice of Proteins and Egg Rolls Vermicelli
|$12.50
|1A Crispy Egg Rolls
|$5.49
Vietnamese crispy egg rlls filled with ground pork, carrots, onions, and mung bean vermicelli noodle. Served with house fish sauce