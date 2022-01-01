West Lafayette restaurants you'll love

West Lafayette restaurants
Toast
  • West Lafayette

West Lafayette's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try West Lafayette restaurants

HEISEI Japanese Restaurant image

 

HEISEI Japanese Restaurant

907 Sagamore Pkwy W, West, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ten Don$13.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab, and Vegetables with Special sweet sauce on a bed of rice
Asari Ramen$12.99
Seafood flavor with Clams
A19. Edamame$2.99
Brokerage Brewing Company image

 

Brokerage Brewing Company

2516 Covington St, West Lafayette

Avg 5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Dinner 3/9$70.00
New Kid On The Hop Crowler$11.00
Black Cherry Cream Soda$3.00
Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flavored Latte
Draft Cold Brew
Iced Flavored Latte
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. image

 

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

1000 W State St, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Grey Capp$4.00
Our double-ristretto cappuccino (8oz)
Cortado$3.75
Double espresso cut w/ steamed milk (5oz)
Regular Cold Brew Latte, Iced$4.50
12oz. Our smooth cold brew and milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Hunters Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$12.00
Fish ‘N’ Chips$13.00
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.50
Copper Moon Coffee image

 

Copper Moon Coffee

302 Vine Street, West Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$3.00
Iced Latte
Flavored Latte
Nine Irish Brothers image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$11.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Fish & Chips$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Guinness Stew$12.99
A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. image

ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large London fog$5.50
16 oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
Regular Mocha$5.00
Espresso & steamed milk w/ our dark Callebaut chocolate sauce topped w/ sweetened cream
Large Masala Chai$5.50
16oz. Black tea, cardamom, ginger & cloves
Pizza Uncommon image

 

Pizza Uncommon

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Monster
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon
Garlic Cheesy Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese
Pepperoni Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese
State 19 image

 

State 19

103 West State Street, West Lafayette

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LAYERD NACHOES$11.00
CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK EITH AVOCADO, PEPPERJACK QUESO, SOUR CREAM AND PICKLED JALEPENOS.
MARGHERITA$9.00
MOZERELLA, TOMATO, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON CIBATTA.
Stacked Pickle image

 

Stacked Pickle

516 Northwestern Ave, #1700, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)$9.99
12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese
WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)$10.49
One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
Backroads Express image

 

Backroads BBQ Express

316 West State Street, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Beans$3.00
Baked Beans with a touch of sweet and a bit of spice
Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes$4.00
The Mountain$12.00
Banner pic

 

Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Christos - West Lafayette

1018 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Lafayette

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Fish And Chips

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
