West Lafayette restaurants you'll love

HEISEI Japanese Restaurant
907 Sagamore Pkwy W, West, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Ten Don
|$13.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab, and Vegetables with Special sweet sauce on a bed of rice
|Asari Ramen
|$12.99
Seafood flavor with Clams
|A19. Edamame
|$2.99
Brokerage Brewing Company
2516 Covington St, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Chef's Dinner 3/9
|$70.00
|New Kid On The Hop Crowler
|$11.00
|Black Cherry Cream Soda
|$3.00
Copper Moon Coffee
351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Flavored Latte
|Draft Cold Brew
|Iced Flavored Latte
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1000 W State St, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|The Grey Capp
|$4.00
Our double-ristretto cappuccino (8oz)
|Cortado
|$3.75
Double espresso cut w/ steamed milk (5oz)
|Regular Cold Brew Latte, Iced
|$4.50
12oz. Our smooth cold brew and milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
|Fish ‘N’ Chips
|$13.00
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$7.50
Copper Moon Coffee
302 Vine Street, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$3.00
|Iced Latte
|Flavored Latte
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$11.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
|Fish & Chips
|$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
|Guinness Stew
|$12.99
A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Large London fog
|$5.50
16 oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla
|Regular Mocha
|$5.00
Espresso & steamed milk w/ our dark Callebaut chocolate sauce topped w/ sweetened cream
|Large Masala Chai
|$5.50
16oz. Black tea, cardamom, ginger & cloves
Pizza Uncommon
1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Meat Monster
Pepperoni, Homemade Sausage, Virginia Ham, Bacon
|Garlic Cheesy Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Roasted Garlic Seasoning and Mozzarella Cheese
|Pepperoni Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Pepperoni, Sea Salt, and Mozzarella Cheese
State 19
103 West State Street, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|LAYERD NACHOES
|$11.00
CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK EITH AVOCADO, PEPPERJACK QUESO, SOUR CREAM AND PICKLED JALEPENOS.
|MARGHERITA
|$9.00
MOZERELLA, TOMATO, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON CIBATTA.
Stacked Pickle
516 Northwestern Ave, #1700, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)
|$9.99
12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese
|WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)
|$10.49
One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
Backroads BBQ Express
316 West State Street, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Baked Beans
|$3.00
Baked Beans with a touch of sweet and a bit of spice
|Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes
|$4.00
|The Mountain
|$12.00
Cafe Literato
1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
Christos - West Lafayette
1018 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette
The Bryant Food & Drink Company
1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette